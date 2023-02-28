72 Year Old Man Arrested With 2,600 Lbs Of Child Porn

A Florida man has been caught more than a ton of child porn. Police making the arrest and seizure of the cache say there was no much illegal kiddie porn that they couldn’t accurately count it so they simply weighed it, and it totaled 2 thousand 600 pounds.

Deputies in Ocala Florida estimate there must be at least 220 thousand photos.

The suspect is 72 year old Paul Zittel and he kept the stash in his Florida home.

Deputies were alerted to the issue by a third party who said someone in the area had posted illegal pictures of children on the internet.

Zittel is now facing 25 counts of possession of child pornography, and prosecutors say he is being held in the local jail under a quarter of a million dollars bail.

-Tony Lee