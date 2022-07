The unemployment rate in Kern County is on the rise.

The California Employment Development Department reported Tuesday that the unemployment rate in Kern County was 6.8 percent in June up from a revised 6.1 percent in May. The number is below the estimate of 11.3 percent one year ago.

The latest figures compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.0 percent for California and 3.8 percent for the nation during the same period.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi