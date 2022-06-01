54-Year-Old Millionaire Murders 23-Year-Old Girlfriend
A multi-millionaire will spend his money in the prison canteen as he serves out a life sentence for murder.
It happened in North Carolina where Michael Hill, 54, gave up his job working in a nuclear power plant after he won 10 million dollars in a state raffle. But yesterday, five years after his big win, Hill found himself standing before a judge who sentenced him to life in prison for shooting his 23-year-old girlfriend.
He said he caught her texting other men.
-Tony Lee