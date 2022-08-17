3rd Stimulus Check About To Arrive

Californians are just a month away from receiving another stimulus check.

Earlier this year, California governor Gavin Newsom promised to send $300 to 23 million Californians who earn less than $100 thousand dollars a year, including dependents, if you filed your 2021 tax returns before July 31st.

Those earning more than 100 thousand a year will still receive a 100 dollar stimulus check, costing the state budget more than $18 billion dollars. California is one of 16 states offering a third stimulus check, which should arrive next month or in October.

For more specific information about your check, log on to “Get Your Refund dot Org.

-Tony Lee