22 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits hit by a vehicle ….

A vehicle that struck 22 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits on a training run this morning (Wed)..critically injuring at least five of them, ….was traveling on the wrong side of the road just before the crash in the city of Whittier  where a training academy is located….. About 75 recruits were running in formation northbound in the street when the southbound vehicle veered into the opposing lane and struck the victims.

The driver… a 22-year-old man…. is in custody……. All possibilities, ranging from an intentional act to impaired driving, is being investigated…..AP                                                       BC

