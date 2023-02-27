KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

2023 U.S. Recession Now Expected To Start Later Than Predicted

2023 U.S. Recession Now Expected To Start Later Than Predicted

WASHINGTON (AP) – A majority of the nation’s business economists expect a U.S. recession to begin later this year than they had previously forecast, after a series of reports have pointed to a surprisingly resilient economy despite steadily higher interest rates.

Fifty-eight percent of 48 economists who responded to a survey by the National Association for Business Economics envision a recession sometime this year, the same proportion who said so in the NABE’s survey in December.

But only a quarter think a recession will have begun by the end of March, just half the proportion who had thought so in December.

