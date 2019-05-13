2020 Dem candidate backs Trump’s tough stance with China: ‘He is absolutely right’

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 19: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media prior to a Marine One departure at the South Lawn of the White House September 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to North and South Carolinas to visit the area that was affected by Hurricane Florence. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Bestselling author and spiritual leader Marianne Williamson, among a field of more than 20 candidates vying for the Democratic presidential nomination, told Fox News on Monday that she agrees with President Trump’s latest penalties on Chinese products.

“When it comes to China, he’s absolutely right,” she said on “The Daily Briefing.” “It was time for someone to stand up to this. He’s right that this has been going on a very long time. Now, whether the number of his tariffs is too blunt … is a question. The fact that he’s taking a tough stance, he’s right.”

Williamson said America’s issues with China have reached a breaking point.

“The companies that go over there and have too easy a time trading technology … we should be thinking of,” she said to Dana Perino.

She added: “This issue on trade in terms of China having our technology and secrets, this has been going on a long time, and needs to be dealt with.”

