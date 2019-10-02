2020 candidates have forums regarding gun laws but every plan is widely different
LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 24: Demonstrators march towards Las Vegas City Hall during the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 800 March for Our Lives events, organized by survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting on February 14 that left 17 dead, are taking place around the world to call for legislative action to address school safety and gun violence. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
With the nation still reeling from a spate of mass shootings over the summer, a new season now kicks into gear – and with it, a painful anniversary: two years since the Las Vegas massacre – the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
The surge of gun violence episodes like that in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, have placed the issue front and center on the 2020 stage. Democratic primary candidates have responded with renewed emphasis on gun control proposals, and a push for more progressive plans across the board.
The March for Our Lives’ plan proposes the creation of a new federal position — a director of gun violence prevention — who would report directly to the president.
It also calls for changing the standards for gun ownership, halving the rate of gun deaths in a decade, strengthening accountability for the gun lobby and industry and generating new community-based solutions.