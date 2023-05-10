KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

1st Babies Born In Britain Using DNA From 3 People

FILE - An embryologist works on a petri dish at the Create Health fertility clinic in south London, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2013. Britain's fertility regulator said the first babies created using an experimental technique combining DNA from three people have been born, in an effort to prevent the children from inheriting rare genetic diseases. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, File)

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s fertility regulator has confirmed the births of the U.K.’s first babies created using an experimental technique combining DNA from three people.

The technique is used to keep children from inheriting rare genetic diseases.

Britain’s Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority said Wednesday that fewer than five babies have been born this way in the U.K.

The agency didn’t provide details to protect the families’ identities.

In 2015, the U.K. became the world’s first country to adopt legislation regulating methods to help prevent women with faulty mitochondria — the energy source in a cell — from passing on defects that can cause muscular dystrophy, epilepsy and heart problems.

