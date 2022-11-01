Four Overcome By CO-2 At LAX

One person was nearly killed and three others are still sick after a carbon dioxide leak at the Los Angeles International Airport. Firefighters who rescued the four people say they are all employees at LAX.

All of the people were near a utility room in which the leak was detected, and where a man in his 50’s was found with no pulse. He is the most gravely injured, and was taken to an area hospital where he is said to be in grave condition.

It all happened near Terminal 8 shortly after 7am when authorities cleared about 100 travelers from the area who were screened for CO-2 poisoning, then allowed to resume their travels once they were cleared.

Investigators are still investigating to find the cause of the leak.

-Tony Lee