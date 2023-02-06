1070’s Rock Idol Released From U.K. Prison

Courtesy of Getty Images

Former Pop singer Gary Glitter has just been released from the U.K. prison after serving 8 years for sexually abusing three under aged girls in 2015.

He had originally been sentenced to serve 16 years behind bars, but he was released in half that time at age 79. Glitterm, whose real name is Paul Gadd, will be required to be under supervision and wear a GPS monitor.

Gadd was convicted on charges of attempted rape, indecent assault and sex with a minor. His victims were between the ages of 10 and 13.

Playing under the stage name if Gary Glitter, Gadd had a string of hits in the 1970’s.

He was found guilty in a United Kingdom Court in 2015 and sentenced to 15 years behind bars but that was not his first offense. In 1999 Gadd was convicted of possession of child pornography, and again in 2006, Gadd was found guilty of sexually abusing two underaged girls in Vietnam and sent to prison for two and a half years.

-Tony Lee