10 Year Old Shoots Mother Over Toy

10 Year Old Shoots Mother Over Toy

A 10 year old boy in Milwaukee has been charged as an adult after shooting his mother to death over a toy.

According to police, family members said the boy had anger issues and was twirling the gun around his finger when it  accidentally went off. But the boy disagreed with that account and said  that was not how it happened.

The unidentified youth said he was arguing with his 44 year old mother about a virtual reality headset he wanted from Amazon that she would not allow him to have. Police then jailed him under a $50K bond and he now faces charges of first degree reckless homicide

-Tony Lee

