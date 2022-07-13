10 Year Old Pregnancy Story Is Proven Hoax
There now seems t be proof that the story that went viral last week about a 10 year old child that was raped and impregnated, was completely false.
First of all, it appears that the journal publishing the story, the Indianapolis Star, had only one source for the information and no corroboration. Secondly, no police agency received a crime lab analysis, and thirdly, the law in the state where the child supposedly lived has a “heartbeat law” in place that would have allowed an abortion under the alleged circumstances. In fact, the Ohio Attorney General said the doctors associated with such an incident would have committed a crime if they did not report it, and they can find no evidence of such a report.
In the final analysis, it appears that the doctor who reported the so-called rape made the whole thing up.
-Tony Lee