Worlds longest fingernails

Shridhar Chillal, 82, let his nails grow for over six decades.

The man with the world’s longest fingernails has finally cut them off.

Shridhar Chillal of Pune, India, started to let the fingernails on his left hand grow when he was 14 “after being told off by a teacher for accidentally breaking his long nail,” according to Guinness World Records.

He’s now 82. And he holds the record for the longest fingernails on a single hand.

But the decision to grow his nails so long did take a toll — Chillal cannot open his left hand from a closed position or flex his fingers, the museum says.

