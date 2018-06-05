Woman wins $1 million lottery jackpot on way to church. Praise the Lord!
By DeJuane Eastland
|
Jun 5, 2018 @ 11:17 AM

A South Carolina woman who won a $1 million lottery jackpot on her way to church said the windfall was “a miracle.”

The Inman woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she stopped at a local Circle K store on her way to a Sunday service at her church and bought a $10 Extreme Millions scratch-off ticket.

The ticket, which was the last of its kind in the store, ended up winning the woman the last available $1 million top prize in the game.

“I feel overwhelmed,” she said. “This is life changing for me and my family.”

“It’s a miracle,” the winner said.

The woman said she went to church after scratching off the lucky ticket.

 

Original story by Ben Hopper / upi.com

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Ice Cream Cake mixed with…..BEER, huh? Cute Kitties or Bold Bobcats? Cockroach Milk Could One Day Become the Ultimate Superfood Man Tells Bosses He Can’t Come To Work Because He Is Too Busy Being a Reincarnated God Chinese County Shames Debtors by Showing Their Faces During Cinema Screenings
Comments