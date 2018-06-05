Woman wins $1 million lottery jackpot on way to church. Praise the Lord!

A South Carolina woman who won a $1 million lottery jackpot on her way to church said the windfall was “a miracle.”

The Inman woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she stopped at a local Circle K store on her way to a Sunday service at her church and bought a $10 Extreme Millions scratch-off ticket.

The ticket, which was the last of its kind in the store, ended up winning the woman the last available $1 million top prize in the game.

“I feel overwhelmed,” she said. “This is life changing for me and my family.”

“It’s a miracle,” the winner said.

The woman said she went to church after scratching off the lucky ticket.

Original story by Ben Hopper / upi.com