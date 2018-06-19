WHEN TAKING A SELFIE WITH A PYTHON GOES TERRIBLY WORNG

THAT WAS A BAD IDEA SIR

An Indian forest ranger was nearly strangled to death by a 90-pound python when he captured the overgrown reptile and then posed for a selfie with it.

Sanjay Dutta was called to the village of Sahebbari, West Bengal, on Sunday after the huge 30-foot Indian rock python swallowed a goat alive near a school.

He was able to wrangle the snake, but instead of placing it in a bag, he wrapped it around his neck to pose for photographs.

However, just seconds later, the snake began to constrict around Dutta’s neck, wrapping one coil completely round his neck, as he began to visibly panic.

