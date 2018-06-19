EXCUSE ME OFFICER, CAN YOU TEST THIS METH FOR ME? WOWZERS!

ANOTHER LIFE OR METH SITUATION
Fearing a rip-off, 49-year-old Douglas Peter Kelly contacted the sheriff’s office, saying that he wanted the drugs tested because he had a “bad reaction,” according to The Smoking Gun.
Investigators said Kelly wanted to “press charges” against the person who sold him the illegal drug a week earlier, so the drug unit detectives invited him to come in and have the contraband tested, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Kelly then drove to the sheriff’s office and allegedly gave detectives a crystal-like substance wrapped in aluminum foil that tested positive for methamphetamine.
