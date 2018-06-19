EXCUSE ME OFFICER, CAN YOU TEST THIS METH FOR ME? WOWZERS!
By DeJuane Eastland
|
Jun 19, 2018 @ 4:52 PM

ANOTHER LIFE OR METH SITUATION

Fearing a rip-off, 49-year-old Douglas Peter Kelly contacted the sheriff’s office, saying that he wanted the drugs tested because he had a “bad reaction,” according to The Smoking Gun.

Investigators said Kelly wanted to “press charges” against the person who sold him the illegal drug a week earlier, so the drug unit detectives invited him to come in and have the contraband tested, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Kelly then drove to the sheriff’s office and allegedly gave detectives a crystal-like substance wrapped in aluminum foil that tested positive for methamphetamine.

CLICK HERE for full story

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

THIS IS WHAT A GREAT HAIR DAY LOOKS LIKE. WHEN TAKING A SELFIE WITH A PYTHON GOES TERRIBLY WORNG Guinness record for the world’s largest skinny-dip — 2,505 women in all KIM JONG UN DOESN’T TRUST YOUR TOILET LOTTERY TICKET IN THE FREEZER Ice Cream Cake mixed with…..BEER, huh?
Comments