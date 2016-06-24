Water for Firefighters ….

Alpha Media Bakersfield wants to help the men and women working hard to help contain the fire happening right now at Lake Isabella.

We are asking that you drop off water here at the radio station so we can deliver it to them because they have a long way ahead of them. Please drop off cases of water today (Friday June 24 th) at 3651 Pegasus Drive in Bakersfield. We will be collecting water all day today. Lets come together as a community and help out.