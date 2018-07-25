Uber’s “Vomit Fraud” Exposed!

Florida Uber Drivers Are Using Vomit To Scam Riders –
According to the el Nuevo Herald, several customers claim unscrupulous drivers have falsely accused them of puking inside the Uber vehicles, making the riders responsible for bogus clean-up charges.
Miami resident William Kennedy told the publication he was victimized twice in one night.
Some victims have reportedly had a difficult time getting Uber to refund the fraudulent charges. Others said they’ve complained and have yet to receive a refund.
Miami police told The Miami Herald the fraud “is difficult to consider as a crime.” Complaints, according to the department, are between the passengers, the company and its drivers.
