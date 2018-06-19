THIS IS WHAT A GREAT HAIR DAY LOOKS LIKE.

TEACUP POODLE WITH A FRO’ (ADORABLE)

Dog lovers have gone into utter meltdown after an animal groomer got creative with the clippers.

Adorable Sesame has been transformed into a perfect ball of fluff – and people cannot get enough of the teacup poodle’s wagging tail and happy little face.

Japanese dog groomer Yoriko Hamachiyo decided the pooch needed a makeover during its appointment at her salon Yorikokoro.

And people on Instagram are absolutely loving it after she posted pictures and video of the dog along with a caption about “happy” Sesame enjoying snacks.

The pictures and video clip have been liked thousands of times, with many commenting on how satisfying the perfect circle of fluff is.

