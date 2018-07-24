South Korea’s “first dog” will not be eaten this year

S.Korea’s first dog “Tori” has been saved from becoming a meal –

The black mongrel had been “abandoned, abused, and raised to be eaten before he was rescued”, said Park So-Youn, the president of Coexistence of Animal Rights on Earth (CARE).

As part of the campaign, which CARE has organised, soft toys have been made in Tori’s likeness, bearing the message “I’m not food”.

Proceeds from sales of the toys, which cost £20, will go towards rescuing abused or abandoned dogs, CARE said.

By taking Tori in, Mr Moon was delivering on a campaign promise to boost awareness of fast-growing numbers of abandoned animals.

Dog meat is mainly eaten by older people in South Korea, and consumption is going down.

