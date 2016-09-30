Mint Bar Assault

BAKERSFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT
PRESS RELEASE
Greg Williamson, Chief of Police
September 13, 2016
Gary Carruesco, Sergeant Public Information Officer 661-326-3803 gcarrues@bakersfieldpd.us
For Immediate Release
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying and locating a suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon. On August 29, 2016 at about 1:15 a.m., a female victim exited the Mint Bar at 1207 19th St. and was confronted by a suspect who stabbed her several times, causing minor injuries. The suspect then fled in the vehicle pictured below.
Suspect: Hispanic or light skinned Black female, 20’s, 5’5”-5’8”, long curly hair, wearing a dark tank top and blue shorts
Suspect Vehicle: Mid 2000’s white 4dr SUV
Anyone with information regarding this case or the identity of the suspect is encouraged to call Detective Ryan Vaughan at (661) 326-3868 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
You can now send an anonymous text message to the Bakersfield Police Department. It’s quick and it’s easy. Simply enter 274637 into your phone and text BPDCRIMES along with your message. The text is sent to the police department and the sender remains completely anonymous.
Tips can also be anonymously sent through the smartphone “TipSubmit” mobile App or via email at https://www.tipsubmit.com.
