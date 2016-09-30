Mint Bar Assault

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying and locating a suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon. On August 29, 2016 at about 1:15 a.m., a female victim exited the Mint Bar at 1207 19th St. and was confronted by a suspect who stabbed her several times, causing minor injuries. The suspect then fled in the vehicle pictured below.

Suspect: Hispanic or light skinned Black female, 20’s, 5’5”-5’8”, long curly hair, wearing a dark tank top and blue shorts

Suspect Vehicle: Mid 2000’s white 4dr SUV

Anyone with information regarding this case or the identity of the suspect is encouraged to call Detective Ryan Vaughan at (661) 326-3868 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.