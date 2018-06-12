LOTTERY TICKET IN THE FREEZER

$1.5 million lottery ticket

An Australian man who won a $1.5 million lottery prize said the ticket spent five weeks stuck to his refrigerator door before he discovered he was a winner.

“I had the ticket on the fridge at home the whole time,” the man said.

According to sources, he bought a 50-game QuickPick entry for the May 5 TattsLotto drawing at Katherine Exposure Photographics and he later heard someone in the area had won, but he didn’t even consider that it could be him.

The lucky guy said “I downloaded the results online and I started going through the ticket and then I saw I had all six numbers in a row,” he said. “I only realized how much the prize was today — I wasn’t sure if that prize was shared or whether I got that full amount.”

