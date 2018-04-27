Le Vuitan Full Body Boutique

Beautiful full service salon in South West Bakersfield. Our salon offers the latest techniques in Hair Styling, Manicures, Pedicures, Massage, and Skin Care. We also offer Tanning.

Contact Info:
Phone: 661-835-0000
Address: 7420 District Blvd., Bakersfield, Ca. 93313

 Discount offers for Le Vuitan:
Beatriz –  $10.00 off Haircut or chemical service all short hair Mom’s 50% off
Rhonna –  $10.00 off haircut , $15.00 off chemical
Rhonna – EYELASH EXTENSIONS- Regular $175 now only $99
Connie & Bonnie – Nails $10.00 off full set
Tanning no clubs required or contracts (40% when you mention this ad)

