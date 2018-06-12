KIM JONG UN DOESN’T TRUST YOUR TOILET
By DeJuane Eastland
|
Jun 12, 2018 @ 5:57 PM

South Korean news agency The Chosunilbo reported that when Kim arrived in Singapore this week on an Air China Boeing 747, he also was accompanied by an IL-76 transport plane carrying food, “his bullet-proof limousine and a portable toilet.”

And accordingly to Lee Yun-keol, who worked in a North Korean Guard Command unit before defecting to South Korea in 2005, that’s par for the course.

“Rather than using a public restroom, the leader of North Korea has a personal toilet that follows him around when he travels,” Lee Yun-keol told the Washington Post.

The reason? They are protecting against a literal info dump.

“The leader’s excretions contain information about his health status so they can’t be left behind,” Lee Yun-keol explained.

