KIM JONG UN DOESN’T TRUST YOUR TOILET

South Korean news agency The Chosunilbo reported that when Kim arrived in Singapore this week on an Air China Boeing 747, he also was accompanied by an IL-76 transport plane carrying food, “his bullet-proof limousine and a portable toilet.”

And accordingly to Lee Yun-keol, who worked in a North Korean Guard Command unit before defecting to South Korea in 2005, that’s par for the course.

“Rather than using a public restroom, the leader of North Korea has a personal toilet that follows him around when he travels,” Lee Yun-keol told the Washington Post.

The reason? They are protecting against a literal info dump.

“The leader’s excretions contain information about his health status so they can’t be left behind,” Lee Yun-keol explained.

