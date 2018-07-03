Iran claims “Cloud Theft” by Isreal

Maybe this will explain the drought in Iran

An Iranian general has accused Israel of ‘manipulating weather’ to prevent rain over the Islamic republic – aka, stealing the country’s clouds. Brigadier General Gholam Reza Jalali, head of Iran’s Civil Defence Organisation, alleged that his country was facing cloud ‘theft’ during a press conference. However he was later contradicted by the nation’s weather chief.

Speaking at the conference, the general said: ‘The changing climate in Iran is suspect. ‘Foreign interference is suspected to have played a role in climate change’.

To read full story CLICK HERE