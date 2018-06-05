Ice Cream Cake mixed with…..BEER, huh?
By DeJuane Eastland
|
Jun 5, 2018 @ 11:58 AM

A brewing company in New York has joined with an ice cream maker so consumers can have their cake in a beer. Yes, cake and beer.

The stout beer is brewed with the ice cream cake maker’s signature chocolate and fudge and is 6 percent alcohol by volume. The brewery says the beer pairs well with smoked foods and chocolate desserts.

Captain Lawrence Brewing Company’s “Fudgie the Beer” is a take on Carvel’s “Fudgie the Whale” ice cream cake that’s formed in the shape of a whale.

The first batch of “Fudgie the Beer” sold out and the second batch will be available Friday.

The beer will be available only at Captain Lawrence’s beer hall in Elmsford, New York.

Would this creation do well in CALIFORNIA?

 

By AP

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Cute Kitties or Bold Bobcats? Woman wins $1 million lottery jackpot on way to church. Praise the Lord! Cockroach Milk Could One Day Become the Ultimate Superfood Man Tells Bosses He Can’t Come To Work Because He Is Too Busy Being a Reincarnated God Chinese County Shames Debtors by Showing Their Faces During Cinema Screenings
Comments