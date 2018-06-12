Guinness record for the world’s largest skinny-dip — 2,505 women in all
By DeJuane Eastland
|
Jun 12, 2018 @ 6:27 PM

KICKING CANCERS BUTT

Several thousand women descended on an Irish beach on Saturday wearing smiles, body paint and not much else.

The group set a Guinness record for the world’s largest skinny-dip — 2,505 women in all, according to a Guinness representative who was on site, breaking the previous record of 786 set in Australia in 2015.

The women stayed in the water — which measured a chilly 54 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Reuters — for five minutes in order to set a new world record.

 

CLICK HERE for the full story.

 

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

THIS IS WHAT A GREAT HAIR DAY LOOKS LIKE. EXCUSE ME OFFICER, CAN YOU TEST THIS METH FOR ME? WOWZERS! WHEN TAKING A SELFIE WITH A PYTHON GOES TERRIBLY WORNG KIM JONG UN DOESN’T TRUST YOUR TOILET LOTTERY TICKET IN THE FREEZER Ice Cream Cake mixed with…..BEER, huh?
Comments