Finnish brewery creates beer for Trump-Putin summit!

Beer and Politics? Works for me!

A small Finnish craft brewery is paying a humorous tribute to the July 16 Helsinki summit by a limited-edition lager beer depicting cartoon U.S. and Russian presidents on its label with a text urging Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to settle things “like adults”.

The beer has been in high demand since it hit the shelves nationwide a few days ago and the whole 10,000-bottle lot had been sold out ahead of Monday’s summit. Samples have also been delivered to the U.S. and Russian embassies in Helsinki.

