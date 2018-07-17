Finnish brewery creates beer for Trump-Putin summit!
By DeJuane Eastland
Jul 17, 2018 @ 2:46 PM
A small Finnish craft brewery is paying a humorous tribute to the July 16 Helsinki summit by a limited-edition lager beer depicting cartoon U.S. and Russian presidents on its label with a text urging Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to settle things “like adults”.

The beer has been in high demand since it hit the shelves nationwide a few days ago and the whole 10,000-bottle lot had been sold out ahead of Monday’s summit. Samples have also been delivered to the U.S. and Russian embassies in Helsinki.

 

 

