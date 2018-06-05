Cute Kitties or Bold Bobcats?

Two baby bobcats which were surrendered to an animal shelter this week after a local family brought them into their home, believing they were domestic cats, and were bitten while trying to feed them are seen in San Antonio, Texas, U.S., May 7, 2018. Picture taken May 7, 2018. Courtesy of San Antonio Animal Care Services/Handout via REUTERS

With big blues eyes and stubby tails, two kittens taken in by a San Antonio family looked adorable until the fiery seven-week-old felines ripped apart formula bottles and repeatedly bit the hands that were trying to feed them.

The family, whose name has not been released, told authorities they thought the kittens were the rare and prized domestic breed of Bengal cats. But the tiny felines were actually wild bobcats that were surrendered to a shelter this week, and officials said on Thursday the family was under investigation for possibly violating Texas wildlife laws.

by Lisa Maria Garza / reuters.com