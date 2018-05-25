Cockroach Milk Could One Day Become the Ultimate Superfood

COCKROACH MILK!

by odditycentral.com

Consuming a fluid secreted by cockroaches may not be everyone’s idea of a balanced meal. But scientists believe that the “cockroach milk” produced by a certain species of cockroaches is one of the most nutritious substances on the planet. Could this one day become the ultimate superfood?

The Pacific beetle cockroach is viviparous, meaning the female give birth live babies that have developed within their body, instead of laying eggs. But a few years ago, while studying these fascinating insects, scientists discovered something even more remarkable. As the embryos grow inside the female cockroach’s body, she feeds them a pale, yellow liquid “milk” from her brood sack. Research has shown that this “cockroach milk” has three times the energy content of buffalo milk, making it one of the most nutritious substances on Earth.

