$5 Parking ticket from 1974 -PAID!

Police receive payment for 1974 parking ticket

(UPI) — A Pennsylvania police chief said his department received a mysterious letter containing payment for a parking ticket issued 44 years ago.

Chief Michael Combs of the Minersville Police Department said a letter arrived last week from California with the return address listed as “Feeling Guilty.”

The envelope contained a Minersville parking ticket issued in 1974, $5 and a short note.

The letter reads: “Dear PD, I’ve been carrying this ticket around for 40 plus years. Always intending to pay. Forgive me if I don’t give you my info. With respect, Dave.”

Combs said the ticket was only $2, so $3 of the payment was apparently for interest.

